CTP (20250603 S3EJunSpecial1) Digital Intelligence: Line Betw. AI and Soul w/ Jonni Jordyn BTS/SP
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
9 followers
0
9 views • 3 months ago

Jonni Jordyn joins us to discuss her upcoming sci-fi thriller "The Mother of All Viruses," the first in a trilogy exploring artificial intelligence, digital consciousness, and whether an AI can possess a soul. The book draws from Jordyn's programming experience creating genetic algorithms and simulated breeding programs that inspired her storytelling.
• Jordyn's trilogy follows the evolution from AI to digital consciousness to potential spiritual awakening
• Her diverse background includes working with former Santana band members who played at Woodstock
Find Jonni Jordyn's work at JordynAtLargeBooks.com  

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
