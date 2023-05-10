Obesity – Weighing In On This Destructive Trend | FurtherMore With the Sherwoods Ep. 38

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mark and Dr. Michele Sherwood identify America’s Number One Health Enemy as “Obesity”. How to make healthy choices and determine what’s really good for you and what’s not. And “The What’s Up” with Fox New’s Tucker Carlson calling out professional Christians who aren’t active in the World.
Want To Listen On The Go? Click On The Link Below To Catch This Episodes Podcast:
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
For Functional Medical Institute supplements https://shop.fmidr.com/
Financial consulting for your future https://kirkelliottphd.com/sherwood/
To Find out more information about the plan Kevin Sorbo uses with the Functional Medical Institute https://sherwood.tv/affiliate/?id=152…
To watch “Fork Your Diet” look to Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07RQW5S94/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07RQW5S94/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_rhttps://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
For More Content from The Sherwoods: http://www.sherwood.tv/free
SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE ACCESS, EVENTS, AND MORE!
Subscribe Here!
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/SherwoodsPHD
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com