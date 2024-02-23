PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH05 - Astoria & The Pacific Coast | FULL | 432hz [hd 720p]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH05 - Astoria & The Pacific Coast" -- join Richard Hamilton and Dave Kelso as they continue their Oregon adventure and explore the landscape between Rainier and Astoria, as well as the pacific coast and Columbia river! Dave sees the ocean in person for the first time, and Kate Brown provides imaginary road work to entertain them.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Mike Pohl, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Futurama, Big Man Tyrone, SkyCorp Home Video, TeamFourStar, Jaboody Dubs, The Dollar Vigilante, Adult Swim, Sponge Bob, Adult Swim, misc
