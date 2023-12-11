© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Symphony of fire: artillery in all its power and glory. Units of the Southern Group of Forces continue to terrorize the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction.
Adding:
"Russia is Approaching a Crushing Victory. The Foundations of Europe are Shaking," - The Telergaph, written by Daniel Hannan
▪️The initiative at the front passes to the Russian army. “Now it’s the Ukrainians’ turn to dig in, try to hold on to what they have,” the newspaper writes.
▪️Speaking about the impending trench war, Daniel Hannan, using the example of the First World War, writes that those who put up more forces win it.
▪️"The First World War ultimately ended partly because the Allies had more manpower... This time, Russia has the demographic advantage, with a population three and a quarter times that of Ukraine."
▪️"Russia has switched a third of its pre-war civilian production to weapons and ammunition and may now have an advantage when it comes to drones - the modern equivalent of the barbed wire and machine guns that gave the defender such a deadly advantage in the First World War."
▪️Even if Trump does not win the US elections, the Republicans will not allow Biden to help Kyiv to the required extent in the coming year.
▪️The situation is similar to when the Republicans opposed President Truman's military actions in Korea.
▪️Putin’s visits to the Middle East are frightening: this could be a sign of a deal with Russia, which would become a “Suez-level disaster for Western democracies” (we are talking about the events of 1957, when Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal).