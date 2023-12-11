Symphony of fire: artillery in all its power and glory. Units of the Southern Group of Forces continue to terrorize the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction.

Adding:

"Russia is Approaching a Crushing Victory. The Foundations of Europe are Shaking," - The Telergaph, written by Daniel Hannan

▪️The initiative at the front passes to the Russian army. “Now it’s the Ukrainians’ turn to dig in, try to hold on to what they have,” the newspaper writes.

▪️Speaking about the impending trench war, Daniel Hannan, using the example of the First World War, writes that those who put up more forces win it.

▪️"The First World War ultimately ended partly because the Allies had more manpower... This time, Russia has the demographic advantage, with a population three and a quarter times that of Ukraine."

▪️"Russia has switched a third of its pre-war civilian production to weapons and ammunition and may now have an advantage when it comes to drones - the modern equivalent of the barbed wire and machine guns that gave the defender such a deadly advantage in the First World War."

▪️Even if Trump does not win the US elections, the Republicans will not allow Biden to help Kyiv to the required extent in the coming year.

▪️The situation is similar to when the Republicans opposed President Truman's military actions in Korea.

▪️Putin’s visits to the Middle East are frightening: this could be a sign of a deal with Russia, which would become a “Suez-level disaster for Western democracies” (we are talking about the events of 1957, when Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal).





