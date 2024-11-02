Philip Giraldi Former CIA Intelligence Officer

Philip Giraldi (@philipgiraldi) Former CIA Intelligence Officer and Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest





(00:00) Is Israel an Ally of the United States?





(00:45) Israel's Role in the US Invasion of Iraq





(01:05) The Cause of War -> US War on Iran





(03:02) Israeli Interference in US Elections





(03:25) Creating a Pretext to Draw the US into a Future Conflict (Like the Lavon Affair or the False Flag Attack on the USS Liberty)





(04:10) Israeli Espionage on the United States





(04:45) Extensive Israeli Spying on 9/11





(06:00) Israel Steals US Technology; Sells US Military Technology to China





(08:40): US GAO Report: "Israel Conducts the Most Aggressive Espionage Against the United States of Any US Ally."





(09:25) Several Israeli espionage cases have been closed by order of the Justice Department.





From the 2014 National Summit to Reassess the U.S.-Israel “Special Relationship”. Nothing changes.