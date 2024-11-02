Philip Giraldi Former CIA Intelligence Officer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philip Giraldi (@philipgiraldi) Former CIA Intelligence Officer and Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest
Summary:
(00:00) Is Israel an Ally of the United States?
(00:45) Israel's Role in the US Invasion of Iraq
(01:05) The Cause of War -> US War on Iran
(03:02) Israeli Interference in US Elections
(03:25) Creating a Pretext to Draw the US into a Future Conflict (Like the Lavon Affair or the False Flag Attack on the USS Liberty)
(04:10) Israeli Espionage on the United States
(04:45) Extensive Israeli Spying on 9/11
(06:00) Israel Steals US Technology; Sells US Military Technology to China
(08:40): US GAO Report: "Israel Conducts the Most Aggressive Espionage Against the United States of Any US Ally."
(09:25) Several Israeli espionage cases have been closed by order of the Justice Department.
From the 2014 National Summit to Reassess the U.S.-Israel “Special Relationship”. Nothing changes.