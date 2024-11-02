BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Philip Giraldi Former CIA Intelligence Officer
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 7 months ago

Philip Giraldi (@philipgiraldi) Former CIA Intelligence Officer and Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest


Summary:

(00:00) Is Israel an Ally of the United States?


(00:45) Israel's Role in the US Invasion of Iraq


(01:05) The Cause of War -> US War on Iran


(03:02) Israeli Interference in US Elections


(03:25) Creating a Pretext to Draw the US into a Future Conflict (Like the Lavon Affair or the False Flag Attack on the USS Liberty)


(04:10) Israeli Espionage on the United States


(04:45) Extensive Israeli Spying on 9/11


(06:00) Israel Steals US Technology; Sells US Military Technology to China


(08:40): US GAO Report: "Israel Conducts the Most Aggressive Espionage Against the United States of Any US Ally."


(09:25) Several Israeli espionage cases have been closed by order of the Justice Department.


From the 2014 National Summit to Reassess the U.S.-Israel “Special Relationship”. Nothing changes.

Keywords
formerphilip giraldicia intelligence officer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy