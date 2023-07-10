A Fishin We Go!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Northwest Montana, there is a large wilderness area, a part of Kootenai National Forest. The area is sprinked with private property, but has a very sparse population.
It is possible to visit many lakes and other scenic areas without the usual pressure of crowds.
Here, a family member and his dog, decide to go fishing at a wilderness lake, and have the place all to themselves
The beauty of the place, plus the calm conditions create unmatched beauty,
Enjoy our beautiful video!