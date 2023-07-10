A Fishin We Go!

In Northwest Montana, there is a large wilderness area, a part of Kootenai National Forest. The area is sprinked with private property, but has a very sparse population.

It is possible to visit many lakes and other scenic areas without the usual pressure of crowds.

Here, a family member and his dog, decide to go fishing at a wilderness lake, and have the place all to themselves

The beauty of the place, plus the calm conditions create unmatched beauty,

Enjoy our beautiful video!