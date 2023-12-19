Deceptive, Dangerous AI Capabilities. Beyond ChatGPT

MIRRORED from
What I've Learned
15 Jul 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qUsU6j1C9s&ab_channel=WhatI%27veLearned
PBS NewsHour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAgQWnD31nE&ab_channel=PBSNewsHour
6 May 2023
This has been a week where concerns over the rapidly expanding use of artificial intelligence resonated loudly in Washington and around the world. Geoffrey Hinton, one of the leading voices in the field of AI, announced he was quitting Google over his worries about what AI could eventually lead to if unchecked. Hinton discussed those concerns with Geoff Bennett.
Digital Engine
13 Jul 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osTGlTAfdWk&ab_channel=DigitalEngine
AI robots, with GPT-4, Llama2, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, xAI.
