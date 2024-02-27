What Are Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel Hiding? Testimony by Dr. Robert Malone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led a roundtable discussion titled, “What are Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel Hiding?” Sen. Johnson and a panel of experts exposed the truth about how the COVID Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and coverups. This discussion also shines a light on the failures and corruption of the global elite and their institutions.
WHAT: Panel discussion about the COVID Cartel coverup
WHO: Senator Ron Johnson, advocates, whistleblowers, medical experts, and doctors
WHEN: Feb. 26, 2024 / 9:00 AM ET
