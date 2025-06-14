Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Methylene Blue Myths, Media Hype, and the Truth with Dr. Scott Sherr | SNH Podcast #121





In this episode of the Smarter Not Harder Podcast, Dr. Scott Sherr takes us on a solo deep dive into the myths, history, physiology, and media controversies surrounding methylene blue. From Blue Brains headlines to Huberman posts and clinical dosing strategies, Scott sets the record straight and unpacks why this molecule has become a lightning rod in health optimization conversations.





Whether you're new to methylene blue or need clarity on the latest internet debates, this episode gives you science-backed context and a refreshingly clinical perspective.





Join us as we delve into:

The history of methylene blue as an antimicrobial and mitochondrial optimizer

What methylene blue actually does inside your cells—and how it supports energy and detox

A breakdown of viral headlines like “Blue Brains” and their flawed interpretations

How Dr. Sherr uses methylene blue clinically and what most people get wrong about dosing





This episode is for you if:

You’re hearing conflicting information about methylene blue and want clarity

You want to understand how mitochondrial dysfunction impacts overall health

You’ve wondered whether synthetic = bad (spoiler: not always)

You want to know how to safely and effectively use methylene blue





