How the Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves - Whitney Webb-The Glenn Beck Podcast-Ep 162

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whitney Webb has uncovered some of the most terrifying stories of our lifetime. Her new two-volume book, “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein,” is no exception. In it, she examines Epstein’s network of corruption and power, fingering people you know, like Bill Clinton to Ghislaine Maxwell to people you should know, that are all part of the elaborate show. Her work on transhumanism has given her a unique perspective on the World Economic Forum and tech elites, including Elon Musk, and the dark future planned for humanity.
Make sure you check out her work, and work of others on the website: unlimitedhangout.com.