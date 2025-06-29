BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lost in Transmission: How much energy we lose from plant to plug
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
26 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
152 views • 2 months ago

Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@insideenergy6643 . Cartoon sketch of how inefficient our mainly centralized, modern-day electric grid is.  To DISRUPT the energy industry -- while being more "green" and being your OWN power company -- look around the following links:

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid (to easily share, use: OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

To easily share this channel, use: tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

Contact us w/ questions, to report any broken links, to make a suggestion, and/or for partnership inquiries:


Danny Tseng
7081 Environ Blvd, Ste 639
(dial #711 for me to buzz you in), Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33319 USA

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s), email: [email protected] (primary), onehouseoffthegrid@gmail.com, [email protected], or onehouseoffthegrid@protonmail.com

Keywords
electric gridelectricity transmissioninside energyinefficient gridedison electric institute
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy