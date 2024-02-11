CANADA IS FENCING OFF WATERFALLS

Every branch of Government in Canada has gone full Marxist and full fascism. The city of Hamilton has hundreds of waterfalls within it and you only have to drive 44 km west of Toronto to go see some remarkable waterfalls, or at least you could if the City of Hamilton had not fenced them all off.

They used police officers to make sure nobody went and saw these waterfalls for free because they want people to go to community centers instead and spend money, as opposed to enjoying a day for free in mother nature.





This is my third month in Costa Rica and I'm enjoying the fact that I can swim in any river at any time without a single police officer giving me a difficult time at all. True freedom is what I've always been after and I have it here!





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me





BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston





#Waterfall #waterfalls #niagarafalls #tyranny #hamilton #hamiltonontario #toronto #parks #provincialparks #kevinjjohnston #podcast #cityofhamilton #hamiltonpolice #vacation #costarica