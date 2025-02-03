FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 139:12-18,23-24, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250201

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH RAAH always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

God’s Perfect Knowledge of Men and Women. A Psalm of David.

12. Indeed, the darkness shall not hide from You, because You, YAHWEH are my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD but the night shines as the day; the darkness and the light are both alike to You.

13. For You, JEHOVAH formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb.

14. I will praise You, YAHWEH for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well.

15. My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth.

16. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed.

And in Your Holy Scriptures they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them.

17. How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD! How great is the sum of them!

18. If I should count them, they would be more in number than the sand; when I awake, I am still with You.

23. Search me, O YAHWEH, and know my heart; try me, and know my anxieties;

24. And see if there is any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way Your Everlasting Life. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 139:12-18,23-24 personalized NKJV).