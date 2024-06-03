BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Signs of the end times: it’s Sodom and Gomorrah all over again! (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
11 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 3, 2024.


Western nations are the modern-day version of Sodom and Gomorrah as sexual deviants are flaunting themselves to the public for their admiration and to pervert the minds of children. We are truly living in the end times, in the day of Noah and Lot, in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.


However, it’s never too late for homosexuals, lesbians, transgender people, adulterers and fornicators to turn to Christ. His salvation is available to you as to all of humanity.


Please turn to Christ and stop living in the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life as the world shall pass away and the lust thereof (1 John 2:15-17).


Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godsodom and gomorrahyahabbaelohimemmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayssigns of the end timesfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
