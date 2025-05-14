BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Healing For the Fractured Soul 34: Forgiveness for Broken Christians Vs. Kicking Out the Wolves
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1449 followers
23 views • 4 months ago

Every time the topic of a fallen pastor or false prophet gets brought up, there are always the broken Christians who see themselves as imperfect and sinful and want to run to protect an abuser in the Church because they put themselves in the fallen minister's shoes. However, there is a big difference between someone who loves Jesus and keeps falling into traps and wolves who are setting traps to feed off the sheep. It's hard to believe that anyone with nefarious means could preach the Gospel eloquently or appear to be a wonderful person. Yet, the Bible is full of infiltrators, con artists, and those who see sheep as meat instead of innocent people to lead to still waters. If you've ever struggled with differentiating between users, abusers, and broken people in need of love, including yourself, tonight is for you!


Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken hearts
