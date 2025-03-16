Herbert (1988, Atari 8-bit)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Herbert is a platformer developed and published by German company AMC-Verlag. It was probably only released in German language.
Herbert the Duck needs to rescue his girlfriend from the clutches of one evil Grotesko.
The game can be played with 2 players at the same time. The second player controls Oskar the Duck. The screen is alwaya split, even in single player mode. Herbert needs to to get across 20 levels. He can run, walk, crouch, pick food, lay eggs, dive and fly.