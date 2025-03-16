BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Herbert (1988, Atari 8-bit)
10 views • 6 months ago

Herbert is a platformer developed and published by German company AMC-Verlag. It was probably only released in German language.

Herbert the Duck needs to rescue his girlfriend from the clutches of one evil Grotesko.

The game can be played with 2 players at the same time. The second player controls Oskar the Duck. The screen is alwaya split, even in single player mode. Herbert needs to to get across 20 levels. He can run, walk, crouch, pick food, lay eggs, dive and fly.

Keywords
platformeramc-verlagatari 8-bit
