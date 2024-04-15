4/14/2024

Psalm 89:29-37 God Will Keep His Promises To Israel

Intro: Has it begun? The end of Israel? Of course not. Let me say this…..The Biden Administration has given relief of sanctions and also flat out given lran one hundred BILLION dollars which has allowed Iran to have 200 drones and rockets. And then the United States has to shoot down their own drones and rockets!! What did they think Iran would do with that money? They could care less if their citizens have medicines or food. They just want to destroy Israel. This is NOT the Gog-Magog war yet! Iran is east of Israel. Maybe slightly north-east. The Gog-Magog invasion will come from the north of Israel led by Russian, Iran and Turkey at a time when Israel is living in peace.

200 drones and missiles attacked Israel last night. Not one penetrated the defenses of Israel. Maybe some slight damage to a military base. The US, Britian, and Jordan helped shoot down some of the drones and missiles. All were shot down BEFORE they entered Israel’s air space. God defended His people again. Why does God keep His promises to Israel? Why did He protect them again? Where was He when Hamas attacked them? Understand this…….Zecharaiah 12:2-3 Behold, I will make Jerusalem a cup of trembling unto all the people round about, when they shall be in the siege both against Judah and against Jerusalem. 3And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.