Al-Quds Mujahideen Bring jEEW to His Knees in Khan Yunis

393 views • 04/13/2024

Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a Zionist soldier’s sniper operation during the enemy’s advance on the Khan Yunis axis. 2024/04/13

