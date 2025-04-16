Apocalypse Watch E193: Are the Tariffs Working? Is this Winning?

Johnny Watcher is joined by a record 6 guests: Talking sh!t, tariffs, tilapia, Made in America and patience. (No more segments. Thanks to My Barney Rubble recording equipment, single shows unless the topics need to be separated.)

(John P. Smith is a military trained journalist living in northern Arkansas. He is host of the Apocalypse Watch and Johnny Watcher shows. Visit the website for more information and links to the most recent articles and podcasts.)



