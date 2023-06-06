BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tuesday Topic of the Week June 6 2023: Wildfires in Nova Scotia and Halifax
166 views • 06/07/2023

Why is the mainstream media not spending as much time talking about this or devoting as much time to it as they have devoted to worshipping at the altar of LGBTQ? This should be the biggest story of the summer, it should be international headline news, but Pride Month takes precedence over 16,000 people in Canada losing their homes. 

novascotia.ca/alerts

associacares.ca - Link to donate to people who have lost everything.

apnews.com Wildfire in Canadian province contained while another burns out of control


*If I seem kind of fatigued in this video, it's because I worked 8 hours, until 10 pm, then was back at work by 7 a.m. the following morning. 

smokeweathercanadawildfiresair qualitynova scotia
