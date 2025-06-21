Asteroid Apophis: A Cosmic Wake-Up Call - What's Up 49

John Peterson and Gregg Braden discuss the impending near-miss of asteroid Apophis on April 13, 2029. They explore its potential to disrupt communications, affect Earth's gravity, and trigger seismic events. While downplayed in media, this event could unify humanity or exacerbate global challenges, urging preparation and awakening to our collective potential.

