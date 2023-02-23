BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Bhakdi Interview - Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha & The Ongoing Cover Up Of The Deadly COVID Jabs
329 views • 02/23/2023

The Last American Vagabond


Feb 22, 2023


Joining me today is Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, here to discuss the recent collapse and subsequent coma of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha, following her 3rd COVID-19 injection. We will also discuss the early assessments made by Dr. Bhakdi regarding the injections and how they have all now been proven to be correct, and yet the government administration not only continues, but broadens out to all possible vaccines, including for animals.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-bhakdi-interview-thai-princess-bajrakitiyabha-deadly-covid-jab-cover-up


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bDcNw082QOGs/

Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinecover updeathsthailandjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidmicrobiologistdr sucharit bhakdidr bhakdiprincess bajrakitiyabha
