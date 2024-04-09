Why are People PANICKING Over the Eclipse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Apr 8, 2024
A total solar eclipse is passing across America and apparently, some people are panicking. Is it the end of the world? Or is it just another calendar event that we've seen before and works like clockwork? Glenn and Stu review some of the craziest historical and modern interpretations of the solar eclipse: Is a giant frog eating the sun? Are the sun and moon mating? Is Mercury in retrograde? Is it all a government psy-op? But one thing is definitely true: People are paying a lot of money for hotels along the eclipse's path...and Glenn has an offer for them.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTnpwBPJgbc