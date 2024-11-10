7 Promises of the Promise Keepers: The Rise of the Men! - Shane Winnings

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveText MV to 80550Shane WinningsYOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ShaneWinningsINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shane.winnings/Promise KeepersWEBSITE: www.promisekeepers.orgINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/promise_keepersFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/promisekeepers/TWITTER: https://x.com/PromiseKeepersYOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSD0FsXfAMX8X30ohxH4DnQShane Winnings is a military veteran, former law enforcement officer, and passionate evangelist now serving as the Chairman and CEO of Promise Keepers. As a top-rated social media influencer, he reaches millions on YouTube, sharing faith-based content that inspires others to grow closer to God. His podcast, Pursuing Jesus, ranks in the top 50 Christian podcasts, offering raw and relatable messages that challenge listeners to live boldly for Christ. Shane left his law enforcement career to pursue full-time ministry, traveling nationwide to preach the gospel and witness countless lives transformed. Committed to glorifying God, Shane empowers believers to embrace radical faith and action in their daily lives.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: