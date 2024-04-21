© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"They tried to burn us inside the ambulance" - A Palestinian paramedic speaks out about the deliberate targeting of ambulances and medical teams by Israeli settlers and occupation forces in their communities.
Today, in al-Sawiya village, south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, his colleague, an ambulance driver, was fatally shot by Israeli settlers while evacuating wounded Palestinians.