Democrats have ‘turned their backs’ on American working class voters

Newsweek opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon says Democrats have “turned their backs” on the American working class. "The people who have been talking about the realignment for all of these years it turns out we knew what we were talking about," Ms Ungar-Sargon told Sky News host James Morrow. “Nine of the ten richest districts in America are now led by Democrats, 65 per cent of people who are making more than $500,000 a year are now Democrats. “The Democrats meanwhile have abandoned labour to cater to highly educated college elites and the dependent poor on the bottom, people who don’t work. “Meaning everybody else who is working class who works with their hands for a living, who struggles for the American dream have had the Democrats turn their backs on them.”







