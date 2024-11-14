⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (14 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 71st Jaeger Brigade, 113th and 120th territorial defence brigades near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 60th, 116th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, 119th, 241st territorial defence brigades, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Zagryzovo, Lozovaya, Boguslavka, Kovsharovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), as well as Serebryansky forestry.

Two counter-attacks launched by formations of the AFU 14th and 28th mechanised brigades were repelled.

AFU losses up to 570 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, four Anklav-N and Kvertus electronic warfare stations, and one Plastun electronic reconnaissance system. Three field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 30th, 33rd, 56th, 81st mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 46th Airborne Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Zaliznyanskoye, Druzhkovka, Dyleyevka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Reznikovka, Kurakhovo, Annovka, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

AFU losses up to 655 troops, three tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one Croatian-made 122-mm RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher.

Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, one Plastun electronic reconnaissance station, and two ammunition depots.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and liberated Voznesenka (Donetsk People's Republic).



Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 33rd, 53rd, 100th, 109th mechanised brigades, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 5th Mountain Assault Brigade, 142nd Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and 101st Territorial Defence Brigade near Zelenoye Pole, Leonidovka, Druzhba, Dzerzhinsk, Sukhaya Balka, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).



11 counter-attacks launched by formations of the 53rd, 117th mech'd brigades, 152nd Jaeger Brigade, 49th and 425th assault battalions of the AFU, 35th and 38th marine brigades were repelled.



AFU losses to more than 485 troops, one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, five Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.



▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU, 127th and 128th territorial defence brigades near Velikaya Novosyolka, Oktyabr (DPR), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye reg).



Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.



AFU losses up to 145 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.



▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 107th, 124th, and 126th territorial defence brigades near Orekhov, Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, and Ponyatovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 troops, seven motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, power industry facilities ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware of the enemy in 142 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 78 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,785 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,208 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,488 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,845 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,261 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.