MIGRANTS RUSH PAST NATIONAL GUARD AT EL PASO BORDER !!! ARE YOU PREPARED FOR WHAT'S NEXT?

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/JennieSTaer/status/1770886341879885952

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1770848762061013112

https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1770896391625195742

https://twitter.com/ClownWorld_/status/1770900045295911397/video/1

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1770859947078586816

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1770941618045984988

https://twitter.com/Worldsource24/status/1770943202385633448

https://www.solarham.net/

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1770909481842430343

https://twitter.com/PierrePoilievre/status/1770865812737233365

https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1770565286720405819

https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1770903178277519724

https://twitter.com/Snowden/status/1770936325996155290