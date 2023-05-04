© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greenwald Slams Jen Psaki's Comments and Exposes 'Mask-Dropping Event'
“… she saw journalists were not as her adversaries… but instead her very good partners, which, of course, is exactly what the media is they are partners to the government to the state.”
https://twitter.com/ungathegreat/status/1653793912593567745