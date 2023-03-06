BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Darian Garcia from UMBC: Just because a country is controlled by communists does not mean that the people in that country are also communists, as is the case in Cuba and as is the case in China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aiy3g6c54

【NFSC@CPAC 】3/4/2023 Darian Garcia from UMBC: Just because a country is controlled by communists does not mean that the people in that country are also communists, as is the case in Cuba and as is the case in China; if we want to prevent the spread of communism in America, we need to be brave and persistent in our fight

#UMBC #communism #CCPspy #NFSC


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023 马里兰大学的达里安∙加西亚：一个国家被共产党控制并不意味着这个国家的人民也是共产主义者，古巴如此，中国也如此；我们只有勇敢坚持抗争才能避免共产主义不会在美国发生

#马里兰大学 #共产主义 #中共间谍 #新中国联邦



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
