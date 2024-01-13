Create New Account
Kash Patel: President Trump’s plan to end the chaos in the Middle East in under 60 seconds
Kash Patel fervently lays out President Trump’s plan to end the chaos in the Middle East in under 60 seconds.


Absolute fire 🔥


It’s gonna be so refreshing in 2025 when we have real leadership in the White House after watching 4 years of this current clown show.


https://x.com/TheStormRedux/status/1746000060142190647?s=20



stinchfieldmiddle east conflicttrump 2024kash patel

