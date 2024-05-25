"THIS IS WHERE WAR IN AMERICA WILL START... RIGHT HERE!"

REDACTED WITH CLAYTON MORRIS





A war is coming to the United States and it will happen in months not years. 24 year veteran of the Customs and Border Protection JJ Carrell has uncovered the truth of what's happening with Biden's border invasion. He explains how this war will start in black communities first who are being crushed by the tyranny of illegal immigration. Chicago is where it's coming to a head.





