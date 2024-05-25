BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"THIS IS WHERE WAR IN AMERICA WILL START... RIGHT HERE!" 🔥🔥🔥
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
0
322 views • 11 months ago

"THIS IS WHERE WAR IN AMERICA WILL START... RIGHT HERE!"

🔥🔥🔥


REDACTED WITH CLAYTON MORRIS


THIS IS CRAZY & VERY SCARY & NOT A PERP FROM THE FAKE MEDIA 😡


A war is coming to the United States and it will happen in months not years. 24 year veteran of the Customs and Border Protection JJ Carrell has uncovered the truth of what's happening with Biden's border invasion. He explains how this war will start in black communities first who are being crushed by the tyranny of illegal immigration. Chicago is where it's coming to a head.


😲😲😲


DEUTERONOMY 20:4 

For the Lord your God is he who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory.

✝️✝️✝️


americawill startright herethis is wherewar in
