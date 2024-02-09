BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Kan News 11 Investigation Shows Many LIED And Were NOT Survivors At The Oct 7th Nova Music Festival
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 02/09/2024

Israel Kan News 11 Investigation Shows Many LIED And Were NOT Survivors At The Oct 7th Nova Music Festival

kan 11 news

Without shame: the Israelis who pose as survivors of the Nova massacre


https://www.kan.org.il/content/kan/kan-actual/p-11894/news-item/699306/



Since October 7, the National Insurance has accumulated dozens of false complaints from Israelis who claim to have been saved from the massacre at a party in Ra'i. They even provide evidence of the horrors they experienced - all in an attempt to receive compensation from the state that can reach tens of thousands of shekels. Criminal investigations are already underway against these impersonators

06.02.2024

Keywords
palestinegenocideforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy