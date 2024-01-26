1-26-24 STATE OF WASHINGTON VS Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Benshoof offered to show Ladd text message evidence in Benshoof s cell phone that on August 16, 2021, Owen had attempted to extort Plaintiff of $19,000 by explicitly threatening to:
(1) steal Plaintiffs FJ Cruiser;
(2) kidnap A.R.W.;
(3) evict Benshoof from his home if Benshoof did not give Owen $19,000.
Ladd refused to look at Benshoof s evidence and physically restrained Benshoof while Lerman stole Benshoof’s FJ Cruiser and kidnapped A.R.W. by carrying him away in Benshoof’s 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser.
Judge Mark Larrañaga - Superior Court King County
Reverend Kurt Benshoof, Defendant
Arrest Warrant $250,000 Bail Maintained $25,000