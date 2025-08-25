BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vaccination increases risk of debilitating disorder by 1000%!
111 views • 3 weeks ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Shadow Works

Greg Glaser claims that "All Of The Unvaccinated Control Group Studies Show The Same Results...Being Vaccinated Does Not Make Us Healthier." "In Every Category, The Unvaccinated Are Healthier."

There's No Possible Way That Injecting Animal Matter, Human DNA, Live Viruses & Toxins, Formaldehyde & Aluminum Actually Promotes Health. There's Nothing Biochemically Or Medically Necessary About Anything That's In A Vaccine...It Does Not Benefit Or Fortify Us. We now know, because of vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies, unvaccinated children are always healthier & experience little to no chronic conditions compared to those who are vaccinated.

3 groundbreaking research studies by Dr Brian S Hooker, Neil Z Miller, Anthony R Mawson & Dr Paul Thomas reveal the insurmountable & devastating harms from vaccination.

Vaccinated children have:

14X the rate of gastrointestinal disorders.
21X the rate of ADD/ADHD.
28X the rate of ear infections.

Research Results Of Chronic Medical Conditions Suffered By Vaccinated -vs- Unvaccinated:

• All Chronic Conditions -- Vaxxed 60% / UnVaxxed 5%

• ADD -- Vaxxed 5% / UnVaxxed 1%

• Allergic Rhinitis -- Vaxxed 10.4% / UnVaxxed 0.4%

• Diabetes -- Vaxxed 10% / UnVaxxed 0%

• Asthma -- Vaxxed 7.7% / UnVaxxed 0%

• Autism -- Vaxxed 3.2% / UnVaxxed 0%

• ADHD -- Vaxxed 9.4% / UnVaxxed 0.47%

• Cancer -- Vaxxed 6.0% / UnVaxxed 0%


Sudden Infant Death Syndrome SIDS occurs in 97% of infants within the first 7 days after a vaccine is given.

Health Authorities Removed 'Post Vaccine' As An Official Cause Of Death, So Medical Examiners Must Label The
'Vaccine Induced Fatalities' As SIDS.


The Vaccine Aluminum adjuvants used that are injected directly into the system, 97% is absorbed into the bloodstream & in infants, shuts down the breathing center in the brain.

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godvaccinationyeshuason of goddisorderyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
