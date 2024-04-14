Special Event: Watch Party: Decoding Evil, See the Signs

This was long, deep, and so worth the challenge of dissecting the parallels between 1930's Germany and what they do to us today. Your help to get this far and wide is most appreciated, this one will help connect so many dots it's bound to make some people uncomfortable.





DISCLAIMER*** This one won’t be “live streamed” in the usual sense, the subject matter will be extremely disturbing for many.

We will be watching the "Radical Evil: How We Became Mass Murderers (Nazi Documentary) | Real Stories." A documentary, along the way we will take the time to dissect and unpack many of the "mechanics" of "how" the German people were turned from an advanced, educated society... into something hard to recognize as human. A walk through the mental destruction of 1st world nation if you will. You wont want your little ones running around while you watch this with us

The stream will start a little later than usual at 8:00 pm central. After we get through the introductions it will have to be turned off on Facebook and Youtube. I won't be cancelled for this but it will give people time to get over to Rumble, WhatsUpCanada.org and lgm.news to watch it entirely, sorry if it's an inconvenience but it's necessary.





You might ask why would I do something too disturbing for Live Streaming?





Believe me both Michelle and I struggled with this but the parallels to what we are enduring today are even more disturbing than pretending it isn't happening, we need to keep our eyes open to the sings, to learn from this, so it doesn't become us.





People need to understand these parallels in order to avoid getting steamrolled by them...





About Wayne:





Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription it is critically required and I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne





- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: [email protected].





- You can help us help Humanity in many ways, by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in more critical ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC -OR- eTransfer: [email protected]





- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree





Connect with us:





Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org





Substack: https://waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/





Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada





Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/





Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/WhatsUpCanadian





Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada





Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/





Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/