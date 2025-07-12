BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
[Sep 3, 2014] TFR - 4 - Josh Peck (Part 1) on The Revolutionary Radio Project (719 views on YouTube) [cptmang]
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
32 views • 2 months ago

In this episode, I interviewed Josh Peck about his book, Quantum Creation: Does the Supernatural Lurk in the Fourth Dimension. As part of that, we talked about the Nephilim, Shadow People, paranormal experiences, astral projection, quantum physics, fear, faith, string theory, the fourth dimension and more.


website: www.ministudyministry.com/


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

fearastral projectionquantum physicsfaithnephilimstring theoryshadow peopleparanormal experiencesthe fourth dimension
