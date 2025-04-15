BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

India unleashes ‘Star Wars’ style Laser System: The future of Warfare?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
235 views • 5 months ago

India unleashes ‘Star Wars’-style laser system: The future of warfare?

The weapon, dubbed Sahastra Shakti, has been hailed a success & is capable of destroying drones from kilometers away, according to Indian officials.

India has successfully developed a high-powered laser-weapon system using indigenous technology. The system is designed to target drones, missiles, and other aerial threats with precision. This marks a major leap in India’s defense capabilities and self-reliance in advanced weaponry.

Here's an article: 

https://thedefensepost.com/2025/04/14/india-30kw-laser-weapon-drone/

Only the US, Russia, & China has similar to this, and Israel is working on this, was said in this video link below:

Here's another better, little longer, more descriptive video, from WION

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=lFhgYH_ayNc

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy