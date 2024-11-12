© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Distributing Flour To Displaced Families Living in Tents
روتين أم وسام من غزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbnRbzw9o_c
في ضل المجاعة الممتدة من الشمال إلي الجنوب تبرع من اخت جزاها الله خير قطر
In light of the famine extending from north to south, a donation came from a sister, may God reward her, Qatar