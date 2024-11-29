Deafening Silence, a calm amid the storm, jamie walden, From that is the enemy's HVT his most high-value Target is to steal that from you so that you never understand who you actually are

Lord's hearts and it's actually his command over the entirety of our lives since before the Lord is actually one of the primary indicators of both the regenerate heart in Christ and also a heart that has ever increasing in maturity in Christ it is a Hallmark of maturity you can kind of tell where somebody's is in Christ: They're progressive Sanctification with Lord and quietness and silence and trustiness in the Lord The The enemies desire OR “High-Value Target” (HVT) Kill and destroy your silence Matthew 11:28-30 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2011%3A28-30&version=NIV Matthew 11:28-30 NIV “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

2 Thessalonians 2 NKJV - The Great Apostasy

URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=NIV

“High-Value Target” (HVT) his most high-value Target is to steal that from you so that you never understand who you actually ARE From that is the enemy's his most high-value Target is to steal that from you so that you never understand who you actually are to a holy God who loves you! John 10:10 NIV The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%2010:10&version=NIV

Galatians 3:1 You foolish Galatians! Who has bewitched you? Before your very eyes Jesus Christ was clearly portrayed as crucified.

URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galatians%203:1&version=NIV

Daniel 7:25; Daniel 12:7; Revelation 12:6 - He shall speak words against the Most High, and shall wear… | ESV.org https://www.esv.org/Daniel+7:25;Daniel+12:7;Revelation+12:6/

Daniel 7:25 KJV And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.

URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%207:25&version=KJV

Isaiah 30:15 NIV This is what the Sovereign Lord, the Holy One of Israel, says: “In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength, but you would have none of it. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2030:15&version=NIV

Be Strong and they'll go forth and new exploits that's why because those who know their God will turn many back to righteousness and they'll shine like bright shiny stars in the vast expanse of the universe from everlasting to everlasting because those who know their God will overcome the Antichrist and the beast system and all the wickedness, So much is afraid to lose it so the name of the game is to keep you from ever knowing your God ever knowing him by clamor and distractions and noise all the time because if I can get you to fix it on all that other stuff you will never fixate on a sufficiency of your God you look at your bank account you're look at your failed relationships you'll look at your moral failings of life You'll look at everything else and you will completely nullify who God is in your life therefore I'm going to bombard you with noise from every single angle so you never walk in the coolness of the garden with your God again, And kill and destroy the voice and a touch and the communion and the intimacy of the Lord in this last Church age and specifically through the people that are called by his name cuz if he gets you he gets all the unbelieving world as well too





Jeremiah 51:54-56 NKJV The sound of a cry comes from Babylon, And great destruction from the land of the Chaldeans, Because the Lord is plundering Babylon And silencing her loud voice, Though her waves roar like great waters, And the noise of their voice is uttered, Because the plunderer comes against her, against Babylon, And her mighty men are taken. Every one of their bows is broken; For the Lord is the God of recompense, He will surely repay. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2051:54-56&version=NKJV

Revelation 18:21-24 NIV Then a mighty angel picked up a boulder the size of a large millstone and threw it into the sea, and said: “With such violence the great city of Babylon will be thrown down, never to be found again. The music of harpists and musicians, pipers and trumpeters, will never be heard in you again. No worker of any trade will ever be found in you again. The sound of a millstone will never be heard in you again. The light of a lamp will never shine in you again. The voice of bridegroom and bride will… URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018:21-24&version=NIV

Revelation 8:1 KJV And when he had opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour.

URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%208:1&version=KJV



