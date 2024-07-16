Jul 16, 2024 - Operation Coverup: Politicians and Media Won’t Say What the Rest of Us Know about Assassination, massive coverup of the attempted assassination of President Trump

Federal snipers were stationed inside the building where the gunman climb the roof and attempted to assassinate former president Donald j Trump They were either in on it or complicit which is it gross negligence and incompetence or they were complicit in it or was a little bit of both



An emotional, teary-eyed President Trump made a dramatic appearance last night at the Republican National Convention alongside his Vice-Presidential running mate Sen. JD Vance. Most of the discussion today will be on the massive coverup of the attempted assassination of President Trump. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/16/2024