NASA Rockets Always Show A Parabolic Curve - Consistent With Landing In The Ocean
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
128 views • 6 months ago

.... no no no... the rockets are purposely just following the curvature of the earth, you see, so as when the time is right, the rocket can catapult itself, into space, like a sling shot effect.   

Can you demonstrate this effect in any way? 

Well, no, we don't have any evidence that such a thing is even possible, let alone that it could actually occur in the rel world, but that's not unusual, we never have any real evidence, we give you our firm word, and a pinky swear, and we'll give you good pseudoscience when we can finesse it, but what's most important, is your faith, the faith you have in us.  Don't ask questions, son, just keep the faith, you don't want to grow up to be a muse do you?

Keywords
sciencedeceptionnasapropagandatechnologyevidencetrickeryoceanrocketsgeometryobservableparabolic-curvedont-believe-your-lying-eyes
