Dasher at Sankalp: Where Smart Tech Serves Tradition

Say hello to smart service at Sankalp!

Meet Dasher, the intelligent serving robot by Kody Technolab, now bringing tech-powered charm to the iconic Sankalp Restaurant.

In this video, watch Dasher glide across the restaurant floor, serving South Indian delicacies with speed, precision, and a futuristic flair. Designed for busy dining spaces, Dasher not only handles multiple deliveries efficiently but also adds a unique experience for guests of all ages.

Powered by Kody Technolab’s cutting-edge robotics, Dasher blends innovation with hospitality—showing how even the most traditional dining spots can embrace the future without losing their warmth.