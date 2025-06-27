BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dasher at Sankalp: Where Smart Tech Serves Tradition
dipam777
dipam777
24 views • 2 months ago

Say hello to smart service at Sankalp!
Meet Dasher, the intelligent serving robot by Kody Technolab, now bringing tech-powered charm to the iconic Sankalp Restaurant.

In this video, watch Dasher glide across the restaurant floor, serving South Indian delicacies with speed, precision, and a futuristic flair. Designed for busy dining spaces, Dasher not only handles multiple deliveries efficiently but also adds a unique experience for guests of all ages.

Powered by Kody Technolab’s cutting-edge robotics, Dasher blends innovation with hospitality—showing how even the most traditional dining spots can embrace the future without losing their warmth.

technologyhospitalityserving robotrestaurant robot
