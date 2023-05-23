Moms On A Mission |Guest: Brian Montgomery | Sextortion and Teen Suicide | Internet Safety

Brian Montgomery joins us on the show today to talk about the loss of his 16 year old son, Walker. Walker was an exceptional teenage boy who loved football and hunting and fishing with his dad and brother. He was a good friend and was respected by his teachers and coaches. Tragically, Walker took his own life in December of 2022. He was a victim of a random sextortion scheme on Instagram. “Sextortion” is the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of the sexual activity. Brian shares the details of the night of Walker’s death and how this tragedy has affected their family. Brian tells us how he and his wife found out about the Instagram scheme and updates us on how law enforcement is handling their case. We discuss why all parents should be talking with their kids about the dangers of the internet and how to avoid being caught up in an evil scheme like Walker encountered. Brian also shares some important parenting tips as it relates to internet safety and he tells us he will continue to share Walker’s story in hopes of saving other families from experiencing this type of tragedy.







