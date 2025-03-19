Monetary Policy explained by Fritjof

The Big SILVER Short "Once This Breaches $50 It's Off to the Stratosphere" - Mike Maloney

https://youtu.be/wkruJpYqWhs?si=iKP_SCS-kMJVnZmQ





FED, US DOLLAR, WALL ST. BANKS, GOLD, WAR, MIS-INFORMATION, DEVILISM... WE HAVE A PROBLEM. Mannarino

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECLEkfA7aeE





Greatest Immediate Danger is Digital ID – Catherine Austin Fitts

https://usawatchdog.com/greatest-immediate-danger-is-digital-id-catherine-austin-fitts/









The value of physical gold and silver will increase

Jabees will die

Jesus Christ anybody?

Asking,

Fritjof