🔥 El Salvador's President gathers executive branch of his government and then announces a surprise.

🚨BOMBSHELL · Remarkable video from El Salvador. Nayib Bukele gathers every single official in the executive branch of his government and then announces a surprise. He asks the Attorney General to investigate all of them for bribery.
@CitizenFreePres