Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Understanding Salvation: The Misconceptions of the Jews regarding Abraham's Seed
channel image
The Goalden Achievers
5 Subscribers
43 views
Published a month ago

A religious talk discussing the concept of salvation in relation to being the seed of Abraham. Key discussions focus on passages found in the book of Matthew, particularly Matthew 16:24 and John's teachings on repentance, baptism, and salvation. Furthermore, the video touches on the misinterpretation of salvation by the Jews who thought being the descendant of Abraham was a sure ticket to salvation, and that they didn't require anything more. The talk emphasizes the need for a personal relationship with Jesus Christ to achieve salvation.

00:00 Introduction and Acknowledgement of God's Goodness
00:49 The Song of Henry and its Biblical Reference
02:42 Reading from the Book of Matthew
05:07 John the Baptist's Message and the Pharisees' Misunderstanding
07:39 Jesus' Conversation with the Jews
08:36 Misconception of Salvation by the Jews
08:55 Understanding the True Meaning of Abraham's Seed
11:28 Closing Prayer and Farewell

Keywords
salvationrepentanceseed of abrahamtake up your crossfollow jesusdeny yourselfgods goodnessmisconceptions of the jewsabraham seedpharisees and sadduceesjews and jesusworks of abraham

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket