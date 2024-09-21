GRAND THEFT AUTO 🏎 EPIC FAIL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨DEVELOPING: A suspected migrant thief was caught trapped inside a Corvette by the car’s furious owner in Miami Beach
Corvette Owner: “My brother, this is not your car. This is my car. But why are you in my car?
No, you can't get out because we're calling the cops. What do you mean for what? This is Grand Theft Auto.
I don't know what... Are you trying to steal my car? What are you doing?”
Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1837260674365526212
Thumbnail: https://x.com/TalatiTapan/status/1837262083466916345