GRAND THEFT AUTO 🏎 EPIC FAIL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
8 months ago

🚨DEVELOPING: A suspected migrant thief was caught trapped inside a Corvette by the car’s furious owner in Miami Beach


Corvette Owner: “My brother, this is not your car. This is my car. But why are you in my car?


No, you can't get out because we're calling the cops. What do you mean for what? This is Grand Theft Auto.


I don't know what... Are you trying to steal my car? What are you doing?”


Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1837260674365526212


Thumbnail: https://x.com/TalatiTapan/status/1837262083466916345

