One of the terrorist facilities destroyed in Syria.
1,200 km away from launch sites, which was definitely a message to Israel.
After arriving in Idlib at the militant camp. Iranian sources say that the missile launched from southwest Iran traveled 1,200 kilometers and hit the target.
Iranian missiles need to cover approximately the same distance to strike Israel.
So here is also a clear demonstration of the possibilities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.