Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
One of the terrorist facilities destroyed in Syria.

1,200 km away from launch sites, which was definitely a message to Israel.

After arriving in Idlib at the militant camp. Iranian sources say that the missile launched from southwest Iran traveled 1,200 kilometers and hit the target.

Iranian missiles need to cover approximately the same distance to strike Israel.

So here is also a clear demonstration of the possibilities.

