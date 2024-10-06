BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAPPENING NOW | Weather & Economic Storms Hitting America
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
149 views • 7 months ago

October 6th, 2024: A Category 3 hurricane approaches Florida, but this storm may be man-made. Investigate HAARP and weather modification technologies that could intensify natural disasters.


At the same time, an economic storm is brewing with the U.S. dollar losing global dominance, BRICs nations rising, and banks on the brink. Expect the unexpected as disruptions hit both weather and the economy. Prepare for major turbulence and brace for impact across America. Stay informed and take action—nothing can stop what's coming. Learn more at StormIsUponUs.com


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


stormisuponus.com


https://www.kepm.com/jmc


weather modificationhaarpweather manipulationbrace for impactbank crisiseconomic stormflorida hurricanebrics nationsmanmade disasterus dollar declinestormisuponuscomoctober 6th 2024category 3 stormeconomic disruptionprepare for turbulenceglobal instability
