HAPPENING NOW | Weather & Economic Storms Hitting America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 6th, 2024: A Category 3 hurricane approaches Florida, but this storm may be man-made. Investigate HAARP and weather modification technologies that could intensify natural disasters.
At the same time, an economic storm is brewing with the U.S. dollar losing global dominance, BRICs nations rising, and banks on the brink. Expect the unexpected as disruptions hit both weather and the economy. Prepare for major turbulence and brace for impact across America. Stay informed and take action—nothing can stop what's coming. Learn more at StormIsUponUs.com
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV
Global Defense War
stormisuponus.com
Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott